    • Quebec cold case murder suspect chooses not to testify or present defence: lawyers

    Guylaine Potvin, shown in a police handout photo, was found dead in her apartment in Jonquière, Que., on April 28, 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec Guylaine Potvin, shown in a police handout photo, was found dead in her apartment in Jonquière, Que., on April 28, 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec
    Lawyers for a Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 19-year-old junior college student nearly 24 years ago will not present a defence.

    Marc-Andre Grenon's lawyers told a courtroom in Saguenay, Que., their client won't testify and they won't call other witnesses.

    Grenon has pleaded not guilty to killing Guylaine Potvin, who was found dead in April 2000 in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., some 215 kilometres north of Quebec City.

    Witnesses for the Crown said the 49-year-old was arrested in 2022 after a research tool used by the province's forensics lab suggested the previously unidentified DNA from the crime scene might be connected to the last name Grenon.

    Police obtained his DNA from a discarded cup and straws, which allegedly matched with evidence from the crime scene.

    Both the Crown and defence will present closing arguments on Wednesday, and the jury is expected to begin deliberating early next week after Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot delivers final instructions.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

