Quebec civil servants will gradually move away from telecommuting and back into their office spaces starting in late February.

Quebec unveiled its plan to return public service employees to the workplace on Monday.

The Legault government recently announced that the telework requirement will end on Feb. 28.

As of that date, public servants will gradually move to a hybrid formula combining telework and being in the office in person.

Priority will first be given to people "who are experiencing ergonomic, mental or physical health problems or who are unable to perform their telework tasks," said Treasury Board chair Sonia LeBel, in a news release.

As of March 14, the gradual return to hybrid work mode will apply to half of the staff who currently telework, and as of April 4, the plan will apply to 100 per cent of employees.

Employees will be required to be in the office a minimum of two days per week.

"Telework is now well established, and the hybrid mode has benefits for both staff and employer," said LeBel. "Telework has proven its worth, but we must not neglect the essential aspect of social interaction."

The Legault government put the brakes on its plan to return public servants to the workplace last December because of the rise of the Omicron variant. Telecommuting became mandatory again for all Quebec employers to control the epidemiological situation.