Quebec City wants 'The White Lotus' series to be filmed in the provincial capital
The provincial capital could be the location for the next season of the popular HBO Max series "The White Lotus."
Destination Québec cité is in charm mode with the producers to make this happen.
Destination Québec cité (formerly the Quebec City Tourism Office) and its advertising agency LG2 have developed a presentation document to promote Quebec City and its assets, notably the Fairmont Château Frontenac, as ideal filming locations.
"It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has the most photographed hotel in the world. What more can we say?" said director Robert Mercure.
The White Lotus is a social satire that follows weathy couples and families who visit a resort and unleash their worst, most privileged impulses. According to the synopsis, the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain will find their stay affected by their various dysfunctions.
With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in the seemingly perfect travellers, the cheerful hotel staff and the idyllic resort itself.
Conceived as a six-part mini-series, The White Lotus has won critical acclaim. The success of the series led the American network HBO to renew the series written and directed by Mike White.
A third season was announced this year.
"Shows like The White Lotus can have an unimaginable impact on a destination. For hours on end, viewers follow a story set in dream destinations, and in the process, project themselves onto a holiday there," said Mercure. "We have the best example of this in the series "Goblin," which was filmed in the autumn of 2016, [and] is still generating spin-offs for the destination."
Since its release, the South Korean series "Goblin" has reportedly had over 2.9 billion episodes viewed.
No release date has been announced for the third season of The White Lotus. It is an anthology series, meaning that episodes are designed with different stories and casts each time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 21, 2022.
