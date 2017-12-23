Quebec City man arrested for social media threats against Muslims
Quebec City Police Service insignia
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 1:14PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 23, 2017 2:23PM EST
Quebec City police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly threatening Muslims on social media.
An investigation into the threats was conducted alongside the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Team, resulting in the suspect being identified and located.
Nicolas Theriault, 46, appeared in court on Saturday, where he was charged with inciting hatred and uttering threats.
Quebec City police did not specify the nature of the threats or on which social media platforms they were made.
