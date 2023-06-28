Quebec City area raids result in arrests related to car theft ring

A vast police deployment was launched in the Quebec City area on Wednesday morning aimed at suspected criminals who are allegedly responsible for dozens of vehicle thefts.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) said at around 8 a.m. that some 60 officers from the Major Crime Investigation Division had launched searches and made arrests in the vicinity of Quebec City and on the South Shore.

The police added that the ring operated mainly in the Bellechasse region and could be linked to around fifty vehicle thefts.

The SQ reported that the operation was the result of an investigation that began last March. The police officers involved were attempting to accumulate material evidence to support and corroborate the elements obtained during the investigation for all the subjects involved in the criminal organization.