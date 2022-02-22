The union representing more than 300 employees at 24 branches of Quebec's cannabis stores (SQDC) said on Tuesday that it has obtained a strike mandate from its members.

Local 5454 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced in a news release that during a general assembly held on Sunday, 91 per cent of members ratified the unanimous proposal of their executive and gave themselves a mandate to engage pressure tactics that could go as far as an unlimited general strike, at an appropriate time.

After eight negotiation meetings, a mediator was appointed in the dispute by the Ministry of Labour, at the request of the employer, the union says.

The union's main demands concern schedules, wages, team leader positions and inter-branch transfers, the union said.

CUPE union consultant Daniel Morin said the employer is refusing to recognize the right to negotiate for employees in new branches that have joined the union.

SQDC union president David Clément said that the executive will give a chance to the mediation in progress.