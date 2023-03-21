Quebec budget 2023-2024: Here are the highlights

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard presented his fifth budget on Tuesday, for the province's 2023-24 fiscal year. Here are some highlights:

, a drop of about six per cent from the prior fiscal year. Quebec's gross debt by March 31, 2023, will be about $223 billion, and its gross debt-to-GDP ratio will be 40.2 per cent.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 21, 2023