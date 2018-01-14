Quebec astronaut Saint-Jacques to begin NASA training in February
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is shown in this photo courtesy of the Canadian Space Agency.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 12:35PM EST
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, who is set to fly to the International Space Station in November, will begin his NASA training in February, the organization announced on Sunday.
Saint-Jacques will be the first Canadian aboard the ISS since Chris Hadfield spent five months aboard the station in 2013.
By the time he leaves Earth, the 47-year-old Quebecer will have undergone intense training, including time in the microgravity simulator. He will also be familiarized with the ISS’s various systems and emergency procedures in a life-size model of the station.
Saint-Jacques, who was trained as both an engineer and a doctor, will depart for his six month mission in a Russian Soyuz craft.