The Minister for Seniors was asking questions and taking note of the answers Tuesday as she led a consultation about caregivers.

At a session at Laval University family caregivers shared the challenges they face when caring for elderly family members, children with disabilities, or others who cannot function solely on their own.

Many said they face financial problems, suffer from burnout, and in general feel undervalued.

Marguerite Blais is passionate about caregiving, having been a caregiver herself for her late husband.

A former cabinet minister in the Liberal government led by Jean Charest, Blais retired from politics in 2015 following the death of her husband.

She said the experience showed her firsthand how people who care for family members need to get more support from the community and from the government.

"I was a caregiver myself. I was tired, I didn't know where to get respite. I didn't ask for respite. And very often people are dying before the person that they are helping, and we have to stop this type of situation," said the Minister for Seniors.

She returned to politics this year when Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault said that if elected, she would be able to create the kind of program she desired.

Blais is now leading a series of public hearings and other sessions to help change the government's policies to assist the 1.6 million caregivers in Quebec who need support.

"We need to have a medical plan for the caregiver, as well as we have a medical plan for the person who is sick. So if we see that the caregiver is getting sick, we're going to be able to help the caregiver. That's very, very important," said Blais.

Blais hopes to have a new policy ironed out in the next few months and to begin implementing it in the spring.