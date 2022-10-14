Quebec appeals court overturns sex assault acquittal because ruling relied on 'myths'

The Court of Appeal of Quebec is seen Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz The Court of Appeal of Quebec is seen Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses

Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon