Quebec antibiotic is helping to ease pediatric drug shortage

Quebec pharmaceutical company Mantra Pharma recently launched the first-ever generic CLAVULIN antibiotic, providing a significant supply of the drug amid a Canadian pediatric drug shortage.

The composite product of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid is commonly used to treat bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections in children. No equivalent alternative to the reference drug has been available until now.

According to vice president of scientific business development at Mantra Pharma Maxime Deslauriers, nearly 82,000 units were distributed in the Canadian market during November and December.

"In two months, we were able to supply half of the regular pan-Canadian demand," he said. "By the end of February, we hope to have put on sale the equivalent of the entire market in the country, which is about 200,000 units annually."

In development for four years, M-Amoxi Clav was finally approved by Health Canada in 2022, which represents "the best of all worlds" for the company, Deslauriers said.

"The pharmacists were not happy because it is a product that is highly effective. It was also creating a problem for children's hospitals, especially with respiratory viruses on the rise across the country," he said.

UNSTABLE SUPPLY

GSK, the pharmaceutical company that produces the original drug, is currently experiencing a lot of problems, the vice president said, which is helping to strengthen Mantra Pharma's presence in the Canadian market.

"They have an intermittent supply, and it doesn't look like it's going to go away anytime soon. On the other hand, we're really in control of our supply chain, and we've been able to significantly increase the amount we can produce," he said.

He added that the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) contacted the company at the onset of the shortage after it was caught off guard by the growing demand.

"They have transferred to us the quantities needed for the next few months, and we will be able to help them out," said Deslauriers.

Reached by email, the MSSS said that the demand for antibiotics in pediatric formats has been high since last fall, particularly due to the resurgence of viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. The ministry said it was working with its various partners to ensure that "an adequate supply of essential medicines" was maintained.

"In the context of scarcity of certain products, the MSSS, in collaboration with the heads of the pharmacy departments of the institutions and the government procurement centre, is making strategic purchases to meet the demand in the coming months. For strategic reasons, we cannot provide further details," the emailed statement read.

While Mantra Pharma operates primarily in Quebec, it wants to expand the availability of M-Amoxi Clav across the country, particularly in areas heavily affected by the pediatric drug shortage.

Established in Quebec since 2006, the pharmaceutical company aims to create other generic drugs in the future, in addition to differentiating itself from the many competitors in the industry.

"If there are 15 companies working on the same molecules and we all have to sell them at the same price, it's hard to make a place for yourself," said Deslauriers. "We want to focus our efforts on developing first generics, trying to find the small product that is perhaps looked down upon by some of the big companies."

Mantra Pharma develops and markets generic drugs, natural health products and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, in addition to distributing its own brands in Quebec and Canadian pharmacies.

"We don't have dedicated therapeutic areas at Mantra, we go where the opportunity is," said Maxime Deslauriers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2022.