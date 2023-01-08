Quebec antibiotic is helping to ease pediatric drug shortage
Quebec pharmaceutical company Mantra Pharma recently launched the first-ever generic CLAVULIN antibiotic, providing a significant supply of the drug amid a Canadian pediatric drug shortage.
The composite product of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid is commonly used to treat bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections in children. No equivalent alternative to the reference drug has been available until now.
According to vice president of scientific business development at Mantra Pharma Maxime Deslauriers, nearly 82,000 units were distributed in the Canadian market during November and December.
"In two months, we were able to supply half of the regular pan-Canadian demand," he said. "By the end of February, we hope to have put on sale the equivalent of the entire market in the country, which is about 200,000 units annually."
In development for four years, M-Amoxi Clav was finally approved by Health Canada in 2022, which represents "the best of all worlds" for the company, Deslauriers said.
"The pharmacists were not happy because it is a product that is highly effective. It was also creating a problem for children's hospitals, especially with respiratory viruses on the rise across the country," he said.
UNSTABLE SUPPLY
GSK, the pharmaceutical company that produces the original drug, is currently experiencing a lot of problems, the vice president said, which is helping to strengthen Mantra Pharma's presence in the Canadian market.
"They have an intermittent supply, and it doesn't look like it's going to go away anytime soon. On the other hand, we're really in control of our supply chain, and we've been able to significantly increase the amount we can produce," he said.
He added that the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) contacted the company at the onset of the shortage after it was caught off guard by the growing demand.
"They have transferred to us the quantities needed for the next few months, and we will be able to help them out," said Deslauriers.
Reached by email, the MSSS said that the demand for antibiotics in pediatric formats has been high since last fall, particularly due to the resurgence of viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. The ministry said it was working with its various partners to ensure that "an adequate supply of essential medicines" was maintained.
"In the context of scarcity of certain products, the MSSS, in collaboration with the heads of the pharmacy departments of the institutions and the government procurement centre, is making strategic purchases to meet the demand in the coming months. For strategic reasons, we cannot provide further details," the emailed statement read.
While Mantra Pharma operates primarily in Quebec, it wants to expand the availability of M-Amoxi Clav across the country, particularly in areas heavily affected by the pediatric drug shortage.
Established in Quebec since 2006, the pharmaceutical company aims to create other generic drugs in the future, in addition to differentiating itself from the many competitors in the industry.
"If there are 15 companies working on the same molecules and we all have to sell them at the same price, it's hard to make a place for yourself," said Deslauriers. "We want to focus our efforts on developing first generics, trying to find the small product that is perhaps looked down upon by some of the big companies."
Mantra Pharma develops and markets generic drugs, natural health products and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, in addition to distributing its own brands in Quebec and Canadian pharmacies.
"We don't have dedicated therapeutic areas at Mantra, we go where the opportunity is," said Maxime Deslauriers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2022.
This article was produced with the financial support of the Meta and Canadian Press News Grants.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Canadians to mark third anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 today at commemoration ceremonies in 12 major cities across Canada and 26 countries around the globe.
Prince Harry interviews set to raise heat on Royal Family
Prince Harry is expected to lob more criticism at the Royal Family in broadcast interviews to promote his soul-baring new memoir, which has generated incendiary headlines even before its official release.
What Canadian travellers need to know about capture of El Chapo's son, violence in Mexico
The capture of a son of one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins sparked a wave of violence in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state this week. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far.
California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods
California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Canadian travellers crave getaways but weigh risks of lost baggage, poor weather, illness
Despite the wanderlust that has gripped many Canadians who postponed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, observers point to a variety of hurdles that are complicating efforts to reclaim a carefree holiday escape.
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as 'excellent' Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
-
Woman critically injured in Mississauga rollover
A 24-year-old woman has been critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Mississauga.
-
Canadians to mark third anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 today at commemoration ceremonies in 12 major cities across Canada and 26 countries around the globe.
Atlantic
-
New COVID-19 sub-variant identified in Nova Scotia
A new sub-variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in Atlantic Canada, particularly in Nova Scotia.
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating apparent stabbing in Spryfield
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in Spryfield, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Cape Breton ski season plagued by mild weather
With very little natural snowfall so far this winter season, ski lodge staff across the Maritimes have their work cut out for them in opening for business.
London
-
'It’s a homecoming'; Shaedon Sharpe’s family to watch him play in Toronto Sunday
Shaedon Sharpe’s fan club from London, Ont. is about to see him play live for the first time Sunday in Toronto
-
Canadians to mark third anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 today at commemoration ceremonies in 12 major cities across Canada and 26 countries around the globe.
-
'Targeted shooting': St. Thomas Police involved in active investigation
More than a dozen officers are surrounding a house on a quiet St. Thomas Street Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy 11 collision Thursday proves fatal
A 43-year-old man from North Bay has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 11 Thursday.
-
Orthodox Christmas takes on new meaning for Ukrainian newcomers in Canada
Nearing the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Ukrainians in Canada after fleeing the war are bringing old traditions and giving them a new meaning this Orthodox Christmas.
-
The Vest Project continues its fundraising efforts
The Vest Project in North Bay has raised over $85,000 in just nine months, with all the money going towards buying protective equipment for those on the front lines in Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Residents evacuate units in early-morning fire in southwest Calgary condo
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a condominium in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
-
Calgary police request public assistance locating Calgary woman missing since late November
Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a southeast Calgary woman who has gone missing.
Kitchener
-
Tent removal notices at Victoria Park sparks dispute with homeless advocates
Tent removal notices issues by the City of Kitchener staff at Victoria Park have sparked a dispute with advocates for those experiencing homelessness.
-
‘It’s a disaster waiting to happen’: Residents protest possible changes to road in Paris, Ont.
A plan to change a stretch of roadway in the town of Paris, Ont. is sparking debate.
-
University of Waterloo's Ford brothers return for quarterback camp
A pair of star football alumni have returned to the University of Waterloo to train the next generation of players.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor suspended 2 years for sexual relationship with patient
A doctor who had a sexual relationship with a patient in a rural community in the B.C. Interior has been suspended from practice for two years.
-
B.C. paramedics union, employer reach tentative agreement
B.C.'s ambulance paramedics and their employer have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, both sides announced Saturday afternoon.
-
Ongoing war hangs over Ukrainian Christmas celebrations in Metro Vancouver
British Columbians with Ukrainian roots and newcomers who fled the war and have recently settled in Metro Vancouver came together to celebrate Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'The system is not functioning': Lack of forensic experts adding to already mounting court backlog
The backlog of legal cases continues to grow in Edmonton, a defence lawyer says, as both Crown prosecutors and defence attorneys struggle to find available forensic psychologists and experts.
-
'The language of food is international': Edmonton's Norwood Legion embraces Ukrainian chef
A Ukrainian chef now calling Edmonton home due to the war in that country had the opportunity to share some culinary traditions at the Norwood Legion.
-
Man sent to hospital after reported road rage incident: RCMP
A man was sent to hospital after a "serious assault" northeast of Edmonton Saturday morning, according to RCMP.
Windsor
-
Windsor's Serbian Centre surpasses fundraising goal with 20K
As members of the community gathered to celebrate Orthodox Christmas Friday evening, the Association of Serbian Student Philanthropists through the University of Windsor announced they raised more than $20 thousand dollars
-
Canadians to mark third anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 today at commemoration ceremonies in 12 major cities across Canada and 26 countries around the globe.
-
Bright Lights Windsor closes Sunday
Bright Lights Windsor closes as of 10pm Sunday
Regina
-
'Church is like a small family': Regina's Ukrainian community celebrates Christmas despite invasion in Ukraine
Jan. 7 marks an important day for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Regina, as Christmas Day celebrations begin.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest one following lockdown on Cowessess First Nation
A lockdown on Cowessess First Nation has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect by Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Regina firm preparing class-action lawsuit against Sunwing in wake of cancellations
A Regina law firm is preparing a class-action lawsuit against Sunwing and Sunwing Vacations after hundreds of Canadian travellers experienced delays and cancellations with the airline in December.
Ottawa
-
Sustained R1 service could lead to bus cancellations as LRT disruption continues
The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo is looking at several service plans for Sunday and into the workweek as trains remain stuck on part of the Confederation Line, but those plans could affect other commuters.
-
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Church in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
-
OPP stop driver clocked at 216 km/h on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont. is facing charges after officers stopped a vehicle going more than double the speed limit on Highway 401.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents stuck in Mexico amid Cartel violence
Two couples from Spiritwood were on their way to watch the World Junior Gold Medal game in the city of Mazatlan Sinaloa when they found out about the violence erupting in the community.
-
$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Sask. mother says her intellectually disabled daughter was handcuffed instead of helped
A Saskatchewan mother is upset with the justice system after her daughter, who has an intellectual disability, spent more than a month in jail, and was later transferred to a psychiatric centre.