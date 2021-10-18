MONTREAL -- Quebec is investing $280 million over the next five years to improve services for the province's homeless population.

Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant and Minister Responsible for Montreal Chantal Rouleau announced the new funding at a news conference in Montreal Monday at 11 a.m.

The largest chunk of money ($77 million) that is being invested is going toward supporting people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. Approximately $14 million is also being applied to projects aimed at reducing homelessness for Indigenous people.

Three main themes are at the heart of the initiative: prevention, support and collaboration with community organizations. Carmant said the plan is ready to be rolled out right away across the province with several partners.

Here is a breakdown of where the rest of the money is going:

$34 million for the Youth Qualification Program

$53 million for emergency shelters, with $10 million set aside for services specific to women

$40 million to address addition services for people who experience homelessness

$11 million in support to improve the "economic and socio-professional situation" of the most affected population

$17 million for intervention practices and to raise awareness campaigns

Carmant said the plan is in response to an increase of people experiencing homelessness in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some people can go very quickly, especially in the past two years because of the people who lost their house because of COVID and lost their jobs, but some people are into a chronic situation of mental health issues, and they need long-term accompaniment, bringing them into a house. Sometimes, it will not last forever, so we need to work again with them, and this is what the organizations do very well, and we help them do that on the long term," Carmant said.

"This is why we believe that this plan is a very significant change from previous plans."

Carmant mentioned one of the partner organizations that serves members of the Indigenous community, Projets Autochtones du Quebec, which offers services to people experiencing housing insecurity in the Montreal area using a culturally sensitive approach.

In Montreal, there is an estimated 4,000 people who are homeless on a given night -- about twice as many as before the pandemic, according to some estimates. It's why the top mayoral candidates have made eliminating homelesness and making housing more affordable one of their key priorities.

Ensemble Montreal mayoral candidate Denis Coderre promises 50,000 new units over four years, with 15 per cent of new construction with over 25 units reserved for social and community housing.

Mayoral candidate Valerie Plante has promised 60,000 affordable units over 10 years and to double the budget for homeless services to $6 million annually, while her other opponent, Balarama Holness, has argued that the city should get broader powers so it can build social housing without having to wait for the province to act.