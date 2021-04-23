MONTREAL -- Following a startling trend of 10 men allegedly killing their female partners in four months in Quebec, the province is investing millions of dollars to help women fleeing domestic violence.

“My heart broke each time there was another femicide and I think all our hearts broke when we learned that a woman died because of a man,” said Public Safety Minister Genevieve Guilbault Friday at a press conference on the killings, calling them "horrifying."

"Domestic violence is not a new subject."

To help the situation, Quebec is investing $222.9 million over five years for a variety of measures for survivors.

One of those measures is to provide $92 million over five years for women’s shelters.

Minister Guilbault, however, did not share any details about where the remaining $131 million of new funding will be directed.

She said those details will be announced at a later date, but the funding is expeted to go toward other measures, including services for Indigenous people, increased funding for agencies that support men with violent behaviour, and "repressession of criminal behaviour" involving police services, correctional services and the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP).

"There has never been more money in the prevention [announced] by any previous government," Guilbault said, noting that Friday's announcement builds on $180 million inf funding announced last year to tackle the issue.

Women's sheleters have to turn away between 10,000 and 15,000 women each year due to lack of space as occupany rates hover close to 100 per cent virtually year-round.

The province had been accused of dragging its feet to help women escape violent situations by not committing enough funds announced in the budget last month.

The new budget last March included only $22.5 million over five years for new women's shelter spaces, sparking harsh words from Quebec Solidaire co-leader Manon Massé, who called it "insulting."

In an interview with CTV News before Friday's announcement, Melpa Kamateros, who runs Montreal’s Shield of Athena shelter, said it’s certain that COVID-19 is heightening the risks for women in violent relationships, increasing various strains on families.

At the same time, it’s also starkly showing shelters’ capacity problems—in past years, most women asking for help could be squeezed in, even if facilities were over capacity, she said.

“We're funded for nine [beds], but we keep taking women” at the Shield of Athena emergency shelter, she said. “We're not going to turn them away.”

But they used to be able to put people two to a room if needed, and that’s no longer safe in the pandemic.

And before COVID-19, the problems facing many Quebec women were already severe and the system was in dire need of government help, she said.

With files from CTV Montreal's Selena Ross and The Canadian Press