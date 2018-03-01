

Las Presse Canadienne





A pay equity file affecting thousands of women workers in Quebec's public sector, which has been dragging on since 2010, has reached an unprecedented stage.

While a long and costly investigation process had just been launched to verify the maintenance of pay equity by labour standards commission CNESST, the Couillard government finally agreed to sit down with the unions to discuss it.

The news was confirmed by La Presse Canadienne late Thursday afternoon by Serge Cadieux of the Federation des travailleurs et travailleuses du Quebec.

These complaints regarding the maintenance of pay equity date back to 2010 and the file has been dragging on since then. The Commission for Standards, Equity and Occupational Health and Safety (CNESST) launched the process to investigate these complaints - a process that could have lasted another five years and cost millions, noted Cadieux.

But, as a result, the Treasury Board has just agreed to sit down with the major labor organizations to try to reach a settlement.