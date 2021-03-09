MONTREAL -- Quebec reported an increase of 650 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic to 293,860.

The average daily increase in cases over the last seven days is now 703.

With 806 people newly virus-free on Tuesday, there remains 6,765 active coronavirus cases in Quebec.

The province also reported 12 new deaths, four of which occurred in the last 24 hours, another four between March 2 and March 7, and another that happened at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations decreased by 14, for a total of 576 people in care. Of those, 110 people are in the intensive care ward, two more than on Monday. In the last seven days, hospitalizations have decreased by an average of seven each day.

Health-care workers administered 16,357 vaccine doses on Monday, for a total of 581,028.

Quebec conducted 18,668 tests on March 7 (the province releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day).

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region in the province, reporting 291 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 108,964 since March 2020.

Next was Laval (82 new, 25,414 total), Monteregie (66 new, 42,406 total), and Lanaudiere (52 new, 20,744 total).

Of the reported 12 deaths, four happened in Montreal (4,550 total), three in Quebec City (995 total), two in Laval (873 total), one in Monteregie (1,488 total), one in the Laurentians (474 total), and another in Outaouais (164 total).