MONTREAL -- After two straight days of adding fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases, Quebec recorded 127 new infections and no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations and ICU numbers remained the same as they were on Tuesday, according to figures released from the province, which means there are 161 people in hospital and 40 people in the ICU.

Quebec recorded three new deaths in the province, with zero in the last 24 hours and three between June 16 and 21.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) says there are 1,184 active cases in the province, a decrease 41 of from the day before.

Another 165 people have recovered from the virus, for a total of 361,840 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials analyzed 22,162 samples on June 21.

VACCINATIONS

In the last 24 hours, 97,047 doses of vaccines were administered for a total of 7,572,965 in Quebec.

The province has received 8,803,035 total doses to date, with more on the way. Approximately 80 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received one dose, while 20 per cent have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

A shipment of 518,000 Moderna shots were delivered Tuesday, the province said. Another 976,920 doses are expected this week. As for Pfizer doses, 546,990 doses are expected to arrive this week.

This is a developing story that will be updated.