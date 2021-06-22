MONTREAL -- People who were vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer as their first shot and don’t want to wait for additional doses to arrive to advance their second shot appointment can choose Moderna instead, Quebec health officials say.

The provincial immunization committee (CIQ) advises that Pfizer recipients can get their second shot with Moderna since both vaccines are mRNA vaccines and can be mixed.

With a delay in shipments from Pfizer, choosing Moderna will be welcome news to those who wish to advance the date of their second dose since a surplus of Moderna doses are on the way.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services announced a new shipment of 2.6 million doses is expected between June 28 and July 5.

This means, as of tomorrow, people can go to a walk-in clinic and receive a Moderna shot regardless of the first type of vaccine they got, according to a news release from the ministry of health.

However, people still need to wait a minimum of eight weeks between their first and second doses, regardless of the vaccine they receive.

“At the same time, work is underway on the appointment scheduling platform to allow for the change of vaccine when an appointment is moved up. The public will be informed when this function is online and accessible,” the statement read.

The release also stated that “if the mRNA vaccine used in the first dose is not readily available, a person may receive a different mRNA vaccine.”

The health ministry says there is no indication that mixing vaccine types (Pfizer and Moderna, for example) will produce more significant side effects. The usual side effects of the vaccines, such as headaches, fatigue, chills, and pain in the arm) can be expected to last less than three days.

On Tuesday, daily new infections of COVID-19 remained below 100 for the second straight day, with 80 per cent of the eligible population in Quebec having received their first dose. Approximately 20 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated with two doses.