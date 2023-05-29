Quebec actor Michel Cote has died

The famous actor Michel Côté, who made his mark with his roles in the play 'Broue' and the films 'Cruising Bar' and 'C.R.A.Z.Y.,' died on Monday.

He was 72 years old.

His family announced his death Monday morning in a statement, adding that subsequent announcements would be made for ceremonies.

The actor retired from public life just over a year ago to treat a bone marrow disease.

One of Quebec's favourite actors, he was honoured with a lifetime achievement Jutra tribute award in 2013.

His film career began in 1983 with a lead role in André Forcier's 'Au clair de la lune,' starring Guy L'Écuyer.

He was honoured in January 2022 during a moving special on the program 'Les Enfants de la télé,' where he was surrounded by his wife, actress Véronique Le Flaguais, and their son Maxime, also an actor.

To date, Michel Côté has appeared in at least 25 films and around 20 TV series.

In between films, he often took to the stage in the evenings to perform the play 'Broue' with his friends Marc Messier and Marcel Gauthier -- and did that for 38 years, until 2017.

He was last seen on the screen in 'De père en flic 2,' released in 2017. More recently, he gave an emotional tribute to director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died suddenly at Christmas, and who cast Côté the memorable role of Gervais Beaulieu in 'C.R.A.Z.Y.,' released in 2005.