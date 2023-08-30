Que. minister, environment professor disagree on transparency, climate action plan
Environment Minister Benoit Charette has rejected the criticisms and accusations of an energy specialist who resigned from the Legault government's Advisory Committee on Climate Change.
He criticized "a kind of censorship," a lack of vision and transparency, ineffective programs and a failure to question the way Quebecers consume energy.
The minister said in a news scrum on Wednesday that members of the Advisory Committee on Climate Change, a body tasked with advising Charette, are "completely" independent.
"The government does not interfere in any way in the committee's activities. In fact, it has produced a number of reports in recent years, which we have been able to analyze carefully, and we have already implemented a number of the measures contained in those reports," the minister said in defence.
He added that "in no way are we interfering in the governance of the committee, in the subjects under study by the committee."
CENSORSHIP AND LACK OF TRANSPARENCY
Pierre-Olivier Pineau resigned from the committee a week ago and has a different version to that of the minister.
On Tuesday, the professor in the Department of Decision Sciences at HEC Montréal and holder of the Chair in Energy Sector Management criticized "a kind of censorship," a lack of vision and transparency, and ineffective programs to combat climate change.
The committee was recently working to produce an independent assessment of the government's climate action.
According to Pineau, it would have been appropriate for the committee to look at some of the spending of the Green Fund, now the Electrification and Climate Change Fund (ECCF), which has come in for criticism.
Last year, the Commissioner for Sustainable Development, Janique Lambert, pointed out that 80 per cent of planned spending under the ECCF was earmarked for projects that "lacked adequate indicators and targets."
Pineau wanted the committee to produce a summary of the criticisms of the ECCF, the effectiveness of the various programs, their indicators and targets, "because Quebec is not reducing its greenhouse gas emissions as it should."
He believes that Environment Ministry employees, who were responsible for documenting the committee's opinions in order to assess the government's actions, "did not have the latitude to put forward and document the ideas" that were discussed within the Advisory Committee on Climate Change.
"I had the impression that a kind of censorship was being exercised, that the themes we had worked on as a sub-committee were no longer to be found in the documents we were discussing, and that troubled me and I had given up hope that the committee would be able to do independent critical work on the assessment of the Quebec government's climate action," said Pineau.
According to Charrette, "these are the criticisms of an individual who is no longer a member of the committee today."
The minister added that he was in communication with the ministry, which was in communication with the members of the committee.
"What we have reiterated to its director, to its chairman, Mr. Webster, is that the government will always be there to respond to the needs expressed to us, in terms of manpower or resources," said Charette.
The Climate Change Advisory Committee is chaired by Alain Webster, a professor in the Department of Economics and the Centre universitaire de formation en environnement et développement durable at the Université de Sherbrooke.
The Canadian Press attempted to obtain an interview with Webster and the other members of the committee but did not receive a response by the time this article was published.
Pineau, who co-edits the annual État de l'énergie au Québec, described the committee as "dysfunctional and unproductive."
He also criticized the fact that the government's programs to combat climate change do not allow us to question our relationship with energy consumption.
According to the professor, "to make an energy transition, we have to go beyond simply improving the technical efficiency of the equipment around us, we have to rethink our energy consumption, and that's what these programmes don't do."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 30, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Montreal, Laval, South Shore
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines in an area that has never before received such a pummelling.
Hurricane Idalia in photos: Watch 'catastrophic' storm surge batter Florida
Here's what the early destruction of the Florida coast from Hurricane Idalia looks like.
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
Here's what Hurricane Idalia looks like in 6 maps
As Hurricane Idalia batters Florida's west coast, scientists are tracking when and where the storm will move next. Here are the details showing the hurricane's path this morning.
Canadian Armed Forces doing away with mandatory duty to report policy
The Canadian Armed Forces will end its 'inflexible and inhuman' mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.
Bring some happy vibes home with fall's 'dopamine decor' trend
The biggest trend in home decorating this fall is an emphasis on happiness, self-expression, color and creativity. Does orange make you smile? Dress your kitchen in the happy hue. Love a variety of styles? Do a mashup.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
This Toronto tenant had no trouble finding a roommate to share his bedroom for more than $1K each. Here's why that's a problem
A Toronto tenant seeking someone to share his bedroom for $1,050 a month was able to fill the vacancy within a matter of days – a high sign of the ongoing affordability “emergency” within Canada ’ s housing market, according to an expert in the field.
-
Tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident' involving anesthesia
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings continue as heavy rain brings flash flooding to parts of Nova Scotia
There are reports of flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. CTV News Atlantic chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
-
Inmates in Newfoundland jail say they feel hopeless, alone and increasingly unwell
Inmates inside Newfoundland's notorious, Victorian-era jail say their mental health is deteriorating as they are allegedly locked in their cellblocks for days and denied visits with their families.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
-
London-area couple aids in Fanshawe water rescue
A water rescue story involving two Good Samaritans is emerging in London, Ont. A thankful family and officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority concur a London-area couple was in the right place at the right time.
-
Newspaper delivery boy attacked in Huron County
Huron County OPP are looking for three suspects after a youth who was carrying newspapers was robbed in Wingham.
Northern Ontario
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
Anglers stranded in northwest Ont. rescued by police
A successful day of fishing turned into a rescue mission after a group of anglers got stuck in a remote part of northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
Calgary
-
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
-
Why Alberta researchers are monitoring wastewater for opioids, lethal drugs
A Calgary researcher is flagging the importance of monitoring Alberta's wastewater for the presence of opioids and other lethal drugs, saying it could save lives.
-
Airdrie teen missing in central Alberta lake
Emergency crews are searching for an Airdrie teen who may have drowned in a central Alberta lake.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after outcry
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
-
Alleged impaired driver was going 100 km/h before he hit Waterloo LCBO: Police
Waterloo regional police have laid nine charges against an alleged impaired driver who crashed into an LCBO in Uptown Waterloo last month.
-
A club with a mission: Kitchener’s refugee soccer team brings hope for persecuted Rohingya
Brothers Safi and Beza Ullah first fell in love in with the game of soccer while growing up at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver is Canada's 4th biggest consumer of sexual health products through food delivery app
A growing number of Canadians are turning to food delivery apps to buy sexual health products, according to Uber.
-
B.C. posts $704M budget surplus, say audited public accounts
An audited public accounting of British Columbia's financial records shows the province posted a surplus of more than $700 million in the 2022-2023 budget year.
-
Wildfire threat in B.C. continues as winds pick up during stormy weather
Several major wildfires continue to burn out-of-control in British Columbia's Interior, where forecasted rain had been hoped to dampen blazes in parts of the Central Okanagan and the Shuswap.
Edmonton
-
N.W.T. extends state of emergency, premier to tour Edmonton evacuation centre
A state of emergency in the Northwest Territories has been extended until Sept. 11.
-
Airdrie teen missing in central Alberta lake
Emergency crews are searching for an Airdrie teen who may have drowned in a central Alberta lake.
-
Yellowknife sausage maker invited into Edmonton kitchen to recreate signature recipe for fundraiser
Two sausage shop owners – one based in Edmonton, the other based in Yellowknife – have linked up while wildfire burns the Northwest Territories.
Windsor
-
19-year-old charged in connection to sexual assault of a minor
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
-
'Indecent act' under investigation in Lakeshore
OPP in Lakeshore are investigating after a resident out for a bike ride last week reported seeing a man commit “an indecent act.”
-
Firefit competition team get to training ahead of FireFest 2023
The Windsor FireFit team was busy Wednesday morning honing in on their skills to get ready for the big competition next week.
Regina
-
Here's what The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting for Sask. this winter, next summer
Saskatchewan and the rest of the Prairie Provinces can expect a cold and snowy winter followed by a hot and dry summer next year, according to the 2024 edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
-
New peace pole unveiled in Regina's Rotary Park
A new peace pole has been erected in Regina’s Rotary Park on the banks of Wascana Creek west of the Albert Street bridge.
-
RCAF to conduct flyby of Regina's Victoria Park for pedestal ceremony
The unveiling of a commemorative pedestal in Regina's Victoria Park will receive a flyby from an RCAF training jet on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
'We were very happy': Ottawa couple wins $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Keith and Debra Polachek say they have not made any major plans with their winnings after becoming Ottawa's newest millionaires.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Two women assaulted with a blunt object in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, paramedics say
Ottawa paramedics say emergency crews responded to a call for two women assaulted by someone with a blunt object on Wellington Street, near the Supreme Court of Canada building.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon homicide claims woman's life
Saskatoon police say a woman was killed in a homicide Tuesday night.
-
Prince Albert child, youth psychiatric unit stops accepting patients
The only children and youth psychiatric unit in northern Saskatchewan has paused admissions.
-
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.