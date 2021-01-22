MONTREAL -- Both Quebec's premier and the Prime Minister are mulling the idea of making travellers pay to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks upon their return to Canada.

Some people are on board with this idea: hotels, including Montreal hotels, which have a 90 per cent vacancy rate right now.

Other countries have done the same, and a former Quebecer who experienced that says it was worth it.

Justin Giovannetti was required to stay in a hotel in self-isolation at first when he moved to New Zealand last year, and he says it was a reasonable request.

"I think that's kind of the sacrifice that people are willing to make so that you can go to a rugby game with 40,000 people and that, you know, you can live life as normal," he said.

