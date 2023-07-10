Q&A with a Montreal researcher who's working on a cancer treatment vaccine
Cancer researchers at the Université de Montréal Research Centre (CRCHUM) have teamed up with Quebec City-based biotechnology company Angany to try to develop cancer treatment vaccines.
The goal is to identify genetic targets in each patient after a cancer diagnosis and then produce a custom-made vaccine in anywhere from four to eight weeks potentially, to trigger a personalized immune response.
Dr. Rejean Lapointe, principal scientist and the head of cancer research at the CRCHUM, said that he believes this type of research will eventually have an impact on how cancer is treated.
The cancer vaccines will first be tested in the laboratory before researchers move onto clinical trials with patients, likely in about two years, said Lapointe, whose area of expertise is cancer immunotherapy.
The Q & A with CTV News below has been edited for clarity and concision.
CTV: Let's start with what you're describing as not a regular vaccine, but a treatment vaccine. What is a treatment vaccine?
Lapointe: Actually, it is a vaccine and I will explain. We know what vaccines are, especially in the last few years. We've heard a lot about it. A vaccine is probably the most significant discovery in the history of medicine, when you think about it, hundreds of millions of people have been saved from diseases like tetanus, smallpox and many others. Those are preventive vaccines, so you give the vaccine to prevent the infection from a deadly pathogen.
Now, what we're talking about here is a cancer vaccine. So it's a vaccine designed to trigger almost the same kind of immune reaction you would see with a preventive vaccine. But instead of targeting a pathogen or bacteria or virus, we target cancer. In this situation, the patient already has cancer, so now this vaccine is therapeutic. We want to trigger very active, very strong immune reactions against cancer.
So that's the difference.
CTV: So that's the key thing, that it's given to someone after they're diagnosed. It's in that category of very personalized treatments, personalized medicine because we know there are so many kinds of cancers. How would this theoretically work?
Lapointe: Remember like 100 years ago, cancer was one disease? Everyone has cancer and it's the same thing and we would give the one thing that will cure everyone. We know it's not like that. We know now that different cancers will react differently to therapies and even inside one cancer type like breast cancer there are different levels and different categories of breast cancer.
Now we know about personalized medicine, about the big book, the genetic book of cells that says how you are made, and the famous DNA that we are in our cells. In cancer cells, this book is completely messed up. So you have words that are removed, you have chapters that are inverted, multiplied and it's a big mess. So every person will have different mutations, alterations and modifications in their book of cancer. So what we do now … is focus on taking advantage of those mutations that are specific in the cancer cells. And each patient has different mutations.
So we have to work individually and make tailored approaches to treat the patient and now in designing a cancer vaccine, that's the goal, is to take those mutations, those alterations put them in a vaccine to really trigger immune reactions against those mutations that are specific to each patient.
CTV: What would happen, ideally, to an individual patient who comes to see their oncologist?
Lapointe: The patient in this program with this Precision Oncology Program, the patient we recruit, will sign a consent [form], will be informed and during the surgery or biopsy, we would get access to the tumour to have access to the genetic material from the [genetic] book I was referring to earlier.
We will have the capacity to sequence, and decode all the books from one page to the last page. And we're talking about billions and billions of letters in sequence and this is very high-level biology and medicine. So now we can do it. It's not easy. If it would be easy, we'd have it already. After a week or two or three, we hope it's not going to be too long to have this decoding.
Now we could make different decisions. Depending on the mutational profile, the different mutations could be like a reassignment, medicine or different types of treatment. With this collaboration with a company from Quebec City, Angany that has an amazing vaccination platform, we think they could make a vaccine that will specifically target the mutations specific to each patient. so they will make this vaccine and after four to eight weeks. We still need to see, but the technologies are so good that they can move very fast. We'll be able to vaccinate the patient against the same cancer.
CTV: Would the vaccination still be used in conjunction with chemotherapy and other treatments?
Lapointe: It's combination, combination, combination. I mean, the genetics of cancer is so unstable, it changes so much. It's like evolution. So we need to target [cancer] from multiple angles. So yes, the vaccine would be extremely useful and with other treatments for sure, other immunotherapies or other ways to stimulate the immune system.
But for a vaccine in the first, I would say five to 10 years, it's still going to be in the context of research. It's not going to be standard of care. We need to learn how to really make it work great.
CTV: This is an exciting avenue for you. But it could take many years to bear fruit. Is that accurate?
Lapointe: I would say yes and no. Yes, in the sense that the innovation, the novelty of this will take maybe a few years. But still, even with the first patient we'll recruit, maybe for 15 to 20 per cent of those patients we'll be able to find a mutation for which there is a medicine that we could give. So this is a reality even in the [early stages]. After a few patients, if we find a mutation for which there's a medicine, I mean we'll do everything we can to get this medicine to the patient. This can save the life of the patient. And we didn't know that [in the past] because we didn't have this genetic information. And so early on, I think we could have an impact.
What makes a difference today is the fact that now we have the capacity to find those mutations and target those mutations in a vaccine and now we start to see data and results coming from different groups in the world.
Biomedical research is a long, long endeavour. We still need a year or two of hard work in the lab before we can move to patients. If I put on my rosy glasses I will tell you maybe in two years we'll be ready but it's going to be a very precisely targeted, selected patient cohort. That's our goal, for sure.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | From high heat to heavy rain in the Montreal region
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre says the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of 'straight pride,' after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
Canadian teenager questioned for allegedly defacing a UNESCO-listed temple in Japan
A 17-year-old Canadian was brought in for questioning for allegedly carving a name into a wooden pillar at a UNESCO-listed temple in the historic city of Nara, Japan, according to local police.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May hospitalized for fatigue and stress, husband says
Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.
More than half of Canadians $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
The illusion of silence: Why researchers say you can hear the sound of nothing
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University theorize silence may not be deafening after all in a new study testing the illusion of silence and why people can actually hear it.
James Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in the Chicago area, has died
The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.
Campfires banned in all of B.C. due to wildfire risk
Campfires were banned in all of British Columbia on Monday in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires amid persistently hot, dry and volatile conditions.
Deputy minister had no reason to think Mendicino unaware of Bernardo move: department
The federal Public Safety Department is defending a decision by its top officials not to contact the minister directly about the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Sweden moves closer to NATO membership after a deal with the Turkish president
Sweden's membership of NATO took a big step forward on Monday after Turkiye agreed to remove one of the last major roadblocks in return for help in reviving Turkiye's own chances of joining the European Union.
Toronto
-
6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
Beyoncé fan says Jay-Z gifted her $400 champagne at Toronto concert
A Beyoncé fan said rap icon Jay-Z gifted her a bottle of champagne worth more than $400 at a concert in Toronto over the weekend.
-
Road rage may have led to double shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say road rage may have played a part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people with serious injuries as video of the incident’s aftermath surfaces.
Atlantic
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformation
The Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.
-
Human error may have caused data breach involving more than 5,500 people in P.E.I.
More than 5,600 clients of a provincial employment program on Prince Edward Island may have had their personal information compromised after a privacy breach.
-
'It's something you don't even imagine in your wildest nightmares': Recovery continues after N.S. wildfires
Six weeks after wildfires broke out, ravaging the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas of Nova Scotia, work to rebuild is well underway -- but it won't be fast.
London
-
Impaired driver on ‘booze cruise’ sentenced to five years
Lori Manion is heartbroken when she thinks of the senseless crash that took the life of her only daughter. On March 11, 2020, her daughter Amanda Manion-Lewington died in a crash south of London, Ont. while with friends.
-
Alleged sexual assault, robbery suspect identified by police
A suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in east London, Ont. earlier this month has been identified, and London police are now asking the public for help in locating him.
-
Local officials open 44 supportive affordable housing units in London
Monday marked the opening of 44 out of the 100 supportive housing units that the city of London promised to have by the end of the year, as part of the Health and Homelessness Plan.
Northern Ontario
-
Man supposed to be under house arrest facing sexual assault charges
A 26-year-old man from southern Ontario is facing multiple sexual assault-related charges in northern Ontario following an incident on Saturday.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg starts with discussion with Indigenous leaders
Canada's premiers kicked off their annual three-day conference Monday by meeting with Indigenous leaders on issues including housing, child welfare and reconciliation.
-
Pain, anger boil over as families of Sudbury arson victims have their say
The families of three people who died in a townhouse fire in Sudbury in April 2021 read out gut-wrenching victim impact statements Monday in Sudbury court.
Calgary
-
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre said Monday the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of "straight pride," after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
-
City of Calgary prepares for study on potential rail connection between downtown and YYC
The City of Calgary is set to move forward on an airport rail connection study with $3 million in provincial funds.
-
Recent arrival to Calgary goes missing; police seek public assistance
Calgary police need your help finding a teen who went missing over the weekend in the community of Tuxedo Park.
Kitchener
-
North Dumfries considers pausing new gravel pit applications
The Township of North Dumfries is considering putting the brakes on gravel production in the aggregate rich community.
-
Driver crashes into another car, a pole and a Kitchener LCBO: WRPS
Kitchener fire officials say they helped remove a person from a vehicle, after a car crashed into an LCBO on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.
-
Kitchener company getting $3 million to help meet growing demand from EV market
The federal government says the money will allow for the creation of 45 new jobs at Kuntz Electroplating.
Vancouver
-
'Have you seen Little Bit?': Puppy stolen after Surrey assault, RCMP say
Police are asking for the public's help in finding Little Bit, a puppy that was stolen after an alleged assault inside a Surrey home two weeks ago.
-
Major crash closes Coquihalla in both directions
A multi-vehicle collision has shut down a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.
-
B.C. dairy farmer may be on the hook for $200K in fines for illegal milk sales
A B.C. dairy farmer who illegally sold unpasteurized milk may see his fines for doing so increase to more than $200,000 after a recent court decision.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton men charged in motorcycle hit-and-run that injured police officer
Two people have been charged in the hit-and-run crash that injured a police officer in south Edmonton last September.
-
Body found in burnt SUV on abandoned property in Strathcona County
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Sunday.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teens
Three people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
Windsor
-
Taxpayers federation decries NextStar ‘handout’ in Windsor
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation argues upper levels of government are setting “a terrible precedent” in offering up to $15 billion in incentives.
-
Talk of interest rate hike comes at wrong time for some
The power of your dollar could be weakened this week if the Bank of Canada goes forward with plans to increase its key interest rate.
-
Meet the team who crossed all 5 Great Lakes by paddleboard
Three men from Michigan are riding a wave of excitement after accomplishing an extremely rare feat — traversing through all five Great Lakes using stand-up paddleboards.
Regina
-
'Sharing my knowledge': University of Regina hosts annual carbon capture summer school
Students from 11 countries were hosted by the University of Regina, working together to improve carbon capture technology.
-
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
-
Knives, guns and sword seized in weapons investigation: Regina police
Three men were arrested following a weapons investigation in Regina that saw a sword and other weapons seized over the weekend, according to police.
Ottawa
-
Fire at motorcycle gang clubhouse damages 'multiple residences' in Brockville, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a large structure fire at 109 Perth Street, near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.
-
Giant Tiger founder Gordon Reid has died at 89
Gordon Reid, a Canadian businessman and founder of the popular discount chain Giant Tiger, has died.
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon civic centre to remain closed as reno plan paused due to cost
Renovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.
-
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
-
Crash near Moose Jaw claims Saskatoon woman's life
A crash north of Moose Jaw claimed one life after a semi and an SUV collided.