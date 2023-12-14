MONTREAL
    • Explaining Quebec's new French requirement for out-of-province university students

    Not only is Quebec hiking annual tuition for out-of-province students at McGill and Concordia universities to $12,000, but the government will also require that 80 per cent of them graduate with an intermediate knowledge of spoken French.

    The new French standard takes effect in the 2025-26 academic year and also applies to students at Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, Que.

    According to the province's "scale of proficiency in French," the Level 5 oral knowledge demanded by Quebec means the person "understands the essentials of conversations on everyday topics."

    Here are examples from a Quebec government document of the kind of French skills out-of-province students will need by the time they graduate.

    Be able to understand:

    • Information from a neighbour about activities planned for a neighbourhood party.
    • A description in a TV news report of the effects of a flood.
    • A colleague's story about an overseas trip.
    • A friend's explanation of her decision to accept a part-time job offer.
    • How to follow a roommate's instructions for paying the rent with a mobile app.

    Speak well enough to:

    • Reserve a hotel room over the phone and inquire about the services offered.
    • Describe a health issue to a nurse on the provincial health phone line.
    • Recount to a friend the high points of an outing.
    • Explain to a new work colleague the procedure for filing for overtime
    • Offer advice on finding accommodation to someone who has just arrived in Quebec.

