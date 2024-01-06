MONTREAL
Montreal

    • PWHL game between Minnesota and Montreal sets attendance record with over 13,000 fans

    Montreal forward Tereza Vanišová, right, skates with the puck as Minnesota defender Mellissa Channell (23) challenges during the second period of a PWHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Montreal forward Tereza Vanišová, right, skates with the puck as Minnesota defender Mellissa Channell (23) challenges during the second period of a PWHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

    Maddie Rooney had a 24-save shutout as Minnesota blanked Montreal 3-0 on Saturday in Professional Women's Hockey League action.

    Grace Zumwinkle had a hat trick for Minnesota (2-0-0), putting her third goal into an empty net with 2:47 left in the third.

    Anne-Renee Desbiens stopped 19-of-21 shots in net for Montreal (1-1-0).

    It was the largest crowd to ever attend a professional women's hockey game, with 13,316 fans packed into Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn.

    The crowd surpassed the 8,318 that sold out Tuesday's PWHL game between Ottawa and Montreal at The Arena at TD Place in Canada's capital city.

    Before the PWHL season, the championship game of the 2021-22 Svenska Damhockeyligan season between Brynäs and Luleå held the worldwide professional women's hockey record with a crowd of 7,765.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 6, 2023.

