MONTREAL -- Pamphlets and flyers like the Publisac should only be delivered to those who ask for them, according to recommendations by Montreal's Commission on water, environment, sustainable development and parks.

The commission on Thursday presented a report to the city of Montreal legislators.

The environmental cost of widespread distribution of Publisac is too high, the commission said. If Montreal wants to play a leadership role in the fight against climate change, the Plante administration should adopt an "opt-in" policy.

The city should also eliminate plastic packaging for newspapers and magazines like the Publisac for those who still want to receive them.