Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer

Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer, the group confirmed on social media Wednesday afternoon. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.

This is a breaking news update. The original story follows.

Quebec tabled a new offer to public-sector unions on Wednesday, one year after tabling its initial offer.

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel said the government is raising wage parameters to 12.7 per cent for all government employees for 2023-2028, and the overall offer to 16.7 per cent.

"We are determined to settle quickly and invite the unions to move forward with us. Now the work must continue at the tables," LeBel said on social network X.

This new offer comes as the 420,000-member Common Front is scheduled to hold seven more strike days, from Dec. 8 to 14. It has held four so far in November.

And health-care union the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other care professionals, is scheduled to hold further strike days from Dec. 11 to 14.

Négos: Le gouv. hausse les paramètres salariaux à 12,7% pour tous les salariés de l’État pour 2023-28. L’offre globale passe à 16,7%. Ns sommes déterminés à régler rapidement et invitons les syndicats à avancer avec ns. Maintenant, le travail doit se poursuivre aux tables. #polqc — Sonia LeBel (@slebel19) December 6, 2023

In December 2022, Quebec tabled its initial wage offer of 9 per cent over five years. This was subsequently increased to 10.3 per cent over five years. To these increases, it added a one-off lump sum of $1,000 in the first year, followed by a sum equivalent to 3 per cent reserved for government priorities, which it said would allow for differentiated or better-targeted treatment.

The wage offer applies to all unionized government employees.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2023.