MONTREAL -- There will not be additional fans in the stands when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the Stanley Cup Finals on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, the team announced via Twitter that Quebec Public Health has declined increase the cap on fans in the Bell Centre.

Currently, Bell Centre attendance is capped at 3,500 during hockey games due to COVID-19 public health restrictions. The team had asked for permission to increase that capacity to 10,500.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Richard Masse, a strategic medical adviser at the Health Department, said public health is open to the idea of having outdoor screenings of upcoming Canadiens games, which had been suggested by Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

- With files from The Canadian Press