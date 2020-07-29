MONTREAL -- The STM will need saving after the pandemic is through with it, says an advocacy group.

The group Trajectoire Quebec says Montreal’s transit network stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars by the end of the year.

They say it’s already time to discuss who’s going to make up the shortfall—and they say it shouldn’t be transit users.

The group is calling on the province to bail out the city’s transit system.

