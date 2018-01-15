

CTV Montreal





The Education Minister has announced the provincial government will spend $740 million to renovate schools across Quebec.

More than a third of that money will go to Montreal-area schools that have more than 400 renovation projects in mind.

The Commission Scolaire de Montreal alone will get $190 million as it struggles with buildings that are in very bad shape following years of poor maintenance, and as it falls under pressure to expand due to growing enrolment.

Fifty-five English schools will get $29 million to do infrastructure work that they've wanted to do for some time.

Much of the spending announced Monday appears to have been previously mentioned in the most recent provincial budget.

Last year the province spent about $655 million on school renovations.

Regardless, many schools are quite pleased to get approval for projects that they have been hoping to complete for several years.

Most of the construction will take place during the summer of 2018, but some urgent projects will begin immediately.