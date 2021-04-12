MONTREAL -- For the second night in a row, protesters gathered in violation of Montreal's 8 p.m. curfew.

Shortly after the curfew went into effect, police were asking the demonstrators to disperse. More than 100 people were spread out on Ste-Catherine St., de Maisonneuve, Peel and Drummond. A Montreal police spokesperson said it was too soon to say if any arrests were made our fines handed out.

Lots of smoke bombs and fireworks going off in close range. Police making arrests and handing out tickets. Some of these people are very young @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/cu4PEXTbXz — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) April 13, 2021 Police also stopping and ticketing drivers for violating curfew @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/bUze2zXRoi — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) April 13, 2021

A night before, police arrested seven people and handed out over 100 tickets during a protest that turned violent, with numerous storefronts damaged in the Old Port and several fires being lit.

Police breaking up protestors downtown. Fireworks have been going off. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/xNpE7vcP51 — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) April 13, 2021

Before the protest began, the STM announced that several bus routes, including the 14, 30, 35, 61 and 129 would be diverted and that service on the 715 was cancelled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.