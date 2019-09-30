

Andrew Brennan, CTV News Montreal





What was supposed to be a protest against the Communist Party of China and the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China turned into a shouting match between anti- and pro-Beijing demonstrators.

About 75 to 100 people came out to protest the Chinese regime at Montreal's Cabot Square on Sunday.

They were met by a small cohort of government supporters.

Both sides tried to shout over the other, with one Anti-Beijing demonstrator calling the state supporters "fascists" for their unwavering support of China.

Anti-Beijing demonstrators said China does not condone dissent or discord, and pointed to the pushback from Beijing over the unrest in Hong Kong as an example.

Fred Leung said the forced assimilation of millions more in the western part of the country was another example.

"This is a solidarity movement. We are bringing together for a number of causes affecting the different communities. The Uighur community of course facing the one-million plus currently interned in concentration camps in the Xinjiang region. Tibet, of course, the suppression of Tibetan Buddhism. And in Hong Kong right now, the ongoing protests, continued police brutality, and an intransigent government," said Leung.

The anti-Beijing demonstrators said the anniversary being marked on Oct. 1, is not a happy occasion, but will instead celebrate 70 years of oppression under the Communist Party.

Supporters of the Communist Party said that the protests threatened people's safety.

"The real truth is so-called peaceful protests is turned into violence and against all the Hong Kongese and all the police," said one woman.

The end of violence in China's civil war is marked every year with China's National Day on Oct. 1. This year pro-democracy protesters are calling it "A Day of Grief."