Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
Protesters continue to take to the streets against Quebec Experience Program reforms
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 6:29PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Major changes to Quebec immigration are set to come into effect this week, and protesters against the controversial reform to the popular Quebec Experience Program took to the streets in downtown Montreal for the eighth week in a row.
Watch Kelly Greig's report for more information.
RELATED IMAGES
Watch More From CTV News
Montreal Top Stories
FEATURED ITEMS
- Popular Montreal Improv closes its doors
- Claude Julien with Nick Suzuki Montreal Children's Hospital