

CTV Montreal





Hundreds of people gathered at City Hall on Sunday to protest recent anti-abortion legislation passed in several American states.

A recent bill in Alabama would ban almost all abortions, while similar legislation in Ohio and Georgia would make them illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Demonstrators on Sunday made their way to the American consulate for a vigil.

Many of the protestors wanted to support the fact that women should have autonomy over their bodies.

The debate has made its way north of the border as well.

Several Ontario MPPs have come out against abortion recently.

21-year-old Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff has said he would pledge to "make abortion unthinkable in our lifetime."

Alyssa Landry organized the protest.

"One in four cisgender women will receive an abortion in their lifetime," she said.

"It shouldn't be a taboo issue. It shouldn't be something we don't talk about or shame people for or say, 'Stay quiet about this, don't talk about this.' It's such a common thing. You definitely know multiple women who have had abortions that haven't spoken to you about it. I think it's important to show we're not scared to talk about it anymore. We're willing to stand up for our bodies our rights and our lives. We're not willing to risk our lives for a decision that should not be this hard to make anymore."

Abortions have been legal in Canada since 1988.