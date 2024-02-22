Pro-Palestinian protestors block entrance to McGill Bronfman building

Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked the entrances of McGill University's Bronfman building Thursday morning, calling on McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management to divest from interests in Israel.

"McGill, McGill take a stand, don't support stolen land," student picketers chanted.

The protest garnered national attention -- and outrage, in the case of Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

"The demonstration at, and so-called 'blockade' of a McGill management building named after a prominent Jewish philanthropist is a despicable act and needs to end," he wrote on X.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said the protest crossed a line and called out his alma mater for allowing it.

"I have expressed my anger to the administration. This must end," he wrote, also in a post to X.

Henry Topas, director for B'nai Brith's Quebec branch, said the organization received many complaints Thursday morning from parents and McGill students who don't feel safe on campus.

"They have targetted a building that is clearly identified with one of the most prominent Jewish families in Canada. The Bronfmans, who have done tremendous things for not only the Jewish community, but all Canadians," he told CTV News.

Though there was heavy police presence, Topas said he was told they could not intervene without McGill's permission.

"I don't believe it's only targetted against an Israeli program. I believe it's targetted against the Jewish community," said Topas.

The group that organized the protest, Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) McGill, did not respond to a request for comment.

In an Instagram post promoting the protest, they wrote:

"We demand an end to Desaultels' exchange programs with Hebrew University and an end to McGill's complicity in occupation and genocide."

A course in McGill's business school includes a three-week study trip between the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University and Hebrew University Business School.

Currently, both McGill and Concordia University are facing lawsuits alleging failures to combat antisemitism on campus.

McGill did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News.