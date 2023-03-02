Private school teachers say students writing by sound, making spelling mistakes

Too many students in private schools are writing by sounding out the words and making spelling mistakes, private school teachers say.

Nearly three-quarters of public school teachers - 72.5 per cent - believe that students' spelling skills are below expectations.

A consultation on student performance in French in private schools was conducted among primary and secondary school teachers by their union, the Fédération du personnel de l'enseignement privé, affiliated with the CSQ.

It also shows that 64 per cent of teachers feel that the writing and formulation of answers are below expectations, taking into account the student's level.

In an interview on Thursday, Marie-Josée Dallaire, vice-president of the federation, admitted that "it's a sad reality" that some students write with sound.

She points to several causes for the difficulties, such as successive curriculum reforms, distance learning during the COVID pandemic and those who do not see education as a priority.

She points out that teachers have already implemented several measures to try to correct the situation, such as additional coaching and the promotion of reading outside of French classes.