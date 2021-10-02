MONTREAL -- The Canadiens redeemed themselves after a poor performance the night before, but some Montreal skaters will probably be upset that they didn't take advantage of the opportunity to earn points with the coaches.

The Tricolore won 2-1 against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at the Bell Centre in what may have been the final audition of the preseason for many players.

Four players were back in the lineup after the 7-2 loss in Ottawa the day before: forwards Ryan Poehling and Alex Belzile, as well as defencemen Chris Wideman and Gianni Fairbrother.

Once again, Poehling did nothing to stand out as he continues to battle for the Habs' fourth center position.

19 saves on 20 shots for Cayden Primeau!

In net, Cayden Primeau had his best outing of camp. He made 20 saves.

Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki hit the target for the Habs, while it was the established players who sounded the charge.