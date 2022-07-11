Prime Minister Trudeau in Montreal to talk gun violence with youth

Prime Minister Trudeau in Montreal to talk gun violence with youth

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon