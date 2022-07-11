Prime Minister Trudeau in Montreal to talk gun violence with youth

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Montreal on Monday to meet with youth and business groups to talk about gun violence.

Trudeau recapped some of the biggest changes his government has made to firearm legislation, effectively making it much more difficult to own a gun in Canada.

He sat at a roundtable with young people who have been victims of violence, all of them supported through programs at Sun Youth.

"I want to salute your courage and strength to share your story, so I can better understand what we're facing as a country and make sure I'm doing the things to counter it," said Trudeau. "We know there is no magic solution to ending gun crime and the challenges young people are facing. I know by listening, by working together, we'll be able to solve many of these problems."

According to an annual report from the Montreal police (SPVM), homicides went up from six in 2020 to 19 in 2021.

Firearms discharges went up from 71 to 144.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has long advocated for a complete ban on handguns, and while the Liberal government's promises fall short of that, it would freeze the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns in Canada.