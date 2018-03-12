

CTV Montreal





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring steel in aluminum and steel factories in Quebec—beginning in the Saguenay region.

He is meeting with owners and union leaders at the Rio Tinto aluminum factory in Jonquiere, about 200 km north of Quebec City.

Premier Philippe Couillard will also be on-hand to show his support for workers in the industry that faces considerable uncertainty.

The pair will be answering questions and addressing issues, as well as asking for input and suggestions from those in the field on how to handle a difficult situation with the United States.

Canada is currently the largest provider of steel and aluminum to the United States, Approximately 85 per cent of Canadian steel and aluminum go there. Quebec is a huge stakeholder, which is why the Prime Minister is visiting.

There is genuine concern among aluminum workers that that an exemption from a “Trump tariff” – an export fee – will be reversed. Both governments have voiced the need for a workable strategy.

Looking at the situation from the outside, many believe Canada and Quebec have dealt with the situation quite well, by rallying those in the U.S. to their cause.

“The Trudeau government and the Couillard government have played their cards well in regards to NAFTA and this tariff story. One of the things we’ve done well is activate the lobbies in the United States – who are going to be impacted by these decisions—and get them to talk to the White House” explained former Quebec Premier Jean Charest.

“That includes the farming community, it includes the energy people, it includes the folks in the automotive industry, it includes all those who are in border states,” he said. “They are the ones whose voices have to be the loudest.”

Other stops on Trudeau’s tour include Hamilton, Sault-Sainte-Marie, and Regina,