Politicians of all stripes are condemning the mayor of Hampstead's harsh language regarding Bill 21, the legislation that would eventually ban thousands of civil servants and elected officials from wearing religious symbols in public.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Francois Legault, and multiple MNAs said that Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg went too far last Friday.

At a news conference Steinberg, the mayor of a town of 7,000 people, said that Bill 21 would drive out people from Quebec and turn it into a "homogenous society."

"This is ethnic cleansing. Not with a gun, but with a law," said Steinberg.

After several days of criticism Steinberg refused to recant, insisting that those who criticized him misunderstood what he was saying.

"The people asking me to apologize are looking at two words taken totally out of context, which is wrong. What people should be looking at is different words. Words that are actually in Bill 21 and the effects of those words."

Trudeau, who opposes Bill 21, called on Steinberg to apologize.

"The debate is important and should take place in a respectful manner and what the mayor of Hampstead said is unacceptable. I hope he apologizes for his language," said Trudeau.



Bill 21 opponents say comments are hurtful

David Birnbaum, the MNA for the riding which includes the town of Hampstead, said that Steinberg was clearly in the wrong and that he was personally hurt by the comments.

"There's no discussion to be had that is rational and responsible when one uses those words," said Birnbaum.

"They're inappropriate, they're hurtful, they're not constructive and contributing to an important debate."

Following a discussion between the pair on Monday, Steinberg agreed not to take part in an anti-Bill 21 rally this coming Sunday.

Legault believes Steinberg was disrespectful

Premier Legault, who has threatened to use closure to call off debate and ram the legislation through the National Assembly, said he thinks Steinberg is being disrespectful.

Polls show that a majority of Quebecers want to ban the hijab and turbans but support religious symbols worn by Catholics and Jewish people, and a majority of Quebecers would like to keep the crucifix in the National Assembly.

Premier Legault said Wednesday that this implies a majority of Quebecers support Bill 21.

"I think that Mr. Steinberg is not showing respect for the majority of Quebecers, because he knows very well that the majority of Quebecers they support our bill so I think he's putting himself in a difficult situation," said Legault.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of Quebec Solidaire said the debate around reasonable accommodations has gone on so long that people are entrenched in their positions.

"That is one of the problems with that debate on both sides there are extreme positions that rot the debate," said Nadeau-Dubois.

Bouchard calls Bill 21 radical

Meanwhile Gerard Bouchard has once again denounced the provincial government for being "radical" and lacking compromise.

Bouchard and fellow philosopher Charles Taylor were commissioned to examine religious accommodations in Quebec more than a decade ago.

They decided at the time that the crucifix and other religious symbols should be stripped from the National Assembly and other government chambers.

They also said judges, crown prosecutors, and police officers should not be allowed to wear religious symbols.

Taylor has since said he was wrong to come up with that recommendation.

Lengthy list of jobs affected

Bill 21 would not affect anyone currently working, but would ban new hires in many fields from wearing religious symbols while at work.

Those affected jobs include:

The president and vice-president of the National Assembly, the Minister of Justice, the Attorney General

Judges, clerks, sheriffs, bankruptcy registrars, and others who work in courthouses

Members and commissioners of more than a dozen government bodies, including the Rental Board, the Transportation Board, and the Agricultural Protection Commission

Anyone working for a public inquiry

Arbitrators

Crown prosecutors, government lawyers and notaries

Peace officers

Principals, vice-principals, and teachers at public schools

An equally long list of personnel would be banned from wearing face coverings, such as a niqab, at work.