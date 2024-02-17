President of the Quebec Liberal Party youth wing steps down

Élyse Moisan, president of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) youth wing, has resigned.

She made the announcement Saturday morning on the social network X.

"Recent changes in my personal and professional spheres of my life have pushed me to make this decision," she wrote.

The news follows what was undoubtedly a turbulent few months for Moisan.

In October 2023, she filed a psychological harassment complaint against QLP MNA Frédérique Beauchemin and three of his employees.

Beauchemin was temporarily excluded from the Liberal caucus but rejoined in December when, following a mediation process, Moisan withdrew her complaint.

Moisan is the second president of the youth wing to step down in under a year. She took on the role in September following the resignation of Laurence Lefebre, who held the position for six months.

"I remain available to ensure a smooth transition. Take care of yourself and your peers," Moisan's statement continued.

The QLP youth wing, called the Commission Jeunesse, is composed of members ages 16 to 25.