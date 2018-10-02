

CTV Montreal





Quebec's new leader is promising to get right to work to change how the province is governed.

Francois Legault said Tuesday that one of his first priorities will be to talk to Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland about the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

He also said he's going to work on building a strong relationship with the federal government.

"I want to assure the rest of Canada of my will to build a stronger Quebec within Canada, in a win-win relationship," said Legault.

The premier-designate thanked Quebecers for their confidence and would do his best to respect their choices.

Speaking in English, he said "Yesterday was historic, the election of the first CAQ government."

"For the first time in half a century neither the Liberals nor the PQ are in office. Myself and my team will govern for all Quebecers," said Legault.

"We will focus on three clear priorities in the weeks ahead. One, we will ensure a strong economy, better-paying jobs and we'll put money back in Quebecer's pockets," said Legault.

His other primary tasks included dealing with education, and health care and care for the elderly.

Legault also said that Quebecers want a law banning civil servants from wearing religious symbols, and he would take every step necessary to impose that.

"If we have to use the notwithstanding clause to apply what we want, the vast majority will agree," said Legault.

Legault will be leading a strong majority, with 74 CAQ MNAs in the National Assembly.