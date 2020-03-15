MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault asked citizens to stay put and for restaurants to go to 50 per cent capacity in his daily update on the province's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

After 11 new cases were confirmed Sunday, Legault asked that restaurants seat patrons at least a metre apart, and for all Quebecers to limit their movement to essential trips.

"This is the key," said Legault. "All the specialists say so. You have to keep a distance at all times. Ideally, at least a metre with other people because we must avoid taking the risk of infecting other people when we are infected ourselves in many cases without knowing it."

He also said that sugar shacks, libraries, gyms, ski hills, swimming pools, cinemas, bars and other gathering places should close their doors

He said people can go for a walk, buy bread or head to the pharmacy but to keep at least a metre away from people, and to avoid all non-essential travel

Quebec Public Health director Horacio Arruda said it's not time to panic, but it's time to act. He said some choices will be difficult. Arruda said that closing bars, sugar shacks and other public places is an order, not a suggestion.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante took to social media to express support for the measures.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante took to social media to express support for the measures, stating that the Quebec government has ordered the closure of all recreational gathering places, including bars, gyms and libraries. Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open and restaurants will remain open at 50% of their capacity. Plante expressed support for these measures from the Quebec government which are necessary in order to protect the population, thanking Montrealers for coming together in these difficult times and for being there for one another.

Arruda said Quebec is currently testing people who have COVID-19-related symptoms, have travelled, were in contact with someone who travelled or were in contact with someone who tested positive.

Legault repeated that he would like all non-Canadians barred from entering the country.

Health Minister Danielle McCann said at least 30 people will be trained on Monday to help with the 811 Info Sante service line, and that there is a potential for that number to increase.

MEETING WITH HEALTH WORKERS

Legault will hold a series of meetings Sunday with stakeholders in the health sector: doctors, nurses, beneficiary attendants, union spokespersons, etc., to ensure their collaboration and meet their needs.

Furthermore, the latest developments have forced Quebec City to finally close its public facilities.

As a result, the capital's sports, leisure and community life platforms have been inaccessible since 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

The mayor of Quebec, Régis Labeaume, said he had no choice but to reverse his decision because of the state of health emergency decreed by the government of Quebec.

Legault responded to criticism from some who found his ban on visiting hospitals too harsh particularly for those visiting family members near the end of life.

"The worst-case scenario is to have those centres infected, so that's why we're very strict on those measures. Of course you can have exceptions," he said.

Legault said exceptions can be made for those visiting terminally ill family members but under strict protocols.

"Generally speaking it's better not to have any visits for people who are vulnerable," he said.

With files from the Canadian Press.