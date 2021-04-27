MONTREAL -- Pregnant people will be able to book appointments to be vaccinated in Quebec as of Wednesday, April 28.

Health Minister Christian Dube made the announcement on social media Tuesday, writing that the choice was made following recommendations from the immunization committee.

Pregnant people are more at-risk of developing complications due to the virus than others of the same age, especially for those with pre-existing health issues like diabetes or heart problems, according to the province.

Les femmes enceintes pourront dès demain 8h prendre rdv pour se faire vacciner contre la #COVID19.



Appointments can be made on Quebec’s vaccination website.

In a press release, the province said it will prioritize mRNA vaccines, such as Moderna or Pfizer, for pregnant people, “as there is more data on safety with these vaccines during pregnancy.”

One in three Quebecers have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 44,629 new injections added Tuesday.

In total, 2,916,897 people have received a dose.