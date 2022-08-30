PQ wants to remove bilingual status of some cities in Quebec
The Parti Québécois (PQ) says it wants to remove the bilingual status of some cities in Quebec that have a minority anglophone population.
Standing in the electoral riding of Bourduas in the Montérégie, PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon argued if a city does not have an anglophone population of more than 33 per cent, its bilingual status should be revoked.
"Institutional bilingualism -- and I'm not talking about individual bilingualism, I'm talking about cities that function in two languages -- favours English because there's no reason to learn the official language," he said.
He points out one of the municipalities in the riding of Borduas, Otterburn Park, is an officially bilingual town with a minority anglophone population.
According to Statistics Canada, as of 2016, more than 50 per cent of Otterburn Park residents -- 4,540 of 8,420 -- speak both English and French.
Meanwhile, 90 people identify as English-speaking only, 3,785 say they only speak French and five speak neither official language.
St-Pierre Plamondon insists that cities that function in French and English tend to favour the latter language.
"The reason why functioning in two languages everywhere all the time doesn't work for the future of the French language is that it's been tested in the rest of Canada," he said. "It leads to English as a common language and the slow but certain vanishing of the French language."
He calls Quebec "unique" because it is French-speaking first.
"I think the vast majority of anglophones accept and agree with that," St-Pierre Plamondon said.
During his news conference, the PQ leader made sure to point out that he was standing in the riding that elected Simon Jolin-Barrette, who was in charge of pushing Quebec's French-language agenda with the previous Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government.
"The spirit of Bill 101 is a common language, an official language that we must learn," said St-Pierre Plamondon. "It allows us to reclaim a city like Otterburn Park, which is six per cent anglophone and should not be a municipality that constantly functions in two languages."
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Feels like 40: Montreal heat warning with thunderstorm watches
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Drones force 'complete shutdown' of aerial firefighting efforts at B.C.'s biggest wildfire
The BC Wildfire Service had to shut down aerial operations fighting the province's biggest blaze Monday because people were flying drones in the area, according to a social media post.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
P.E.I. teacher discovers 300-million-year-old fossil during walk on the beach
A Prince Edward Island school teacher has made a major paleontological discovery -- a 300-million-year-old fossil.
On Mexico's Caribbean coast, mountains of seaweed grow
Decomposing sargassum is piling up on beaches in Mexican towns like Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Xcalak. Scientists say it can be dangerous to workers with respiratory problems as they rake up the seaweed maskless in the scorching heat.
Canada formally initiates challenge of 'unfair' U.S. duties on softwood lumber
International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of 'unwarranted and unfair' U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.
Diana's death stunned the world - and changed the Royal Family
Above all, there was shock. That's the word people use over and over again when they remember the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week.
Toronto
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Search continues for killer 12 years after woman murdered in Orangeville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police continue to search for the killer of a woman who was murdered in Orangeville 12 years ago.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody has the right to be violent': Maritime women in politics denounce attack on deputy PM
The verbal abuse hurled at Canada's Deputy Prime Minister in her home province of Alberta on Friday has brought condemnation from politicians of all political stripes.
-
Milo's Law: N.B. woman wants legislation after dog attacked, killed
Donna King is still reeling from the loss of a loved one. Her two-year-old miniature pinscher named Milo was attacked and killed by another dog on Aug. 20 at a campground not far from Oromocto, N.B.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
London
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
-
Tree branches land on cars during Monday storm
London fire says it was a busy night on Monday as some severe weather blew through the area. The storm prompted a variety of emergency calls including branches falling on cars on Phillip Street in south London.
-
Vehicle ends up on roof in east London neighbourhood Monday morning
Monday started off with a bang for a quiet street in east London, Ont. after a driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal and ended up flipping their vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police rescue impaired driver upside-down in swamp
A 49-year-old man is facing charges after being rescued by Sudbury police when his vehicle ended up upside-down in a swamp Monday night.
-
New 20-minute non-invasive treatment could reverse memory loss, study says
A new study suggests age-related memory loss could be reversed with a 20-minute non-invasive treatment that involves sending electrical signals into the brain.
-
'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 27 centimetres
Greenland's rapidly melting ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 27 centimetres -- more than twice as much as previously forecast -- according to a study published Monday.
Calgary
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A couple days in the 30s possible for Calgary this week
Heat warning issued for Calgary; a minor break from the above-average temperatures comes Thursday
-
UCP leadership hopeful Danielle Smith's 'climate cops' claim called misinformation, dangerous
United Conservative Party leadership candidate Danielle Smith is pushing hard on the idea that Justin Trudeau is hiring 'climate cops.'
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
-
Justin Trudeau coming to Kitchener to talk housing
The Prime Minister of Canada is stopping by Kitchener Tuesday to talk about housing affordability and to make an announcement.
-
'He was running out with fire on his T-shirt': Witnesses describe Waterloo townhouse fire
A Waterloo townhouse fire over the weekend has left one person with injuries and several people displaced from their homes. Investigators are continuing their work to find out what caused the Bluevale Street North fire.
Vancouver
-
Cruise ships' delays caused by labour dispute damages Vancouver's tourism reputation, passenger says
Concern is growing about Vancouver’s reputation as a must-see tourism destination after several cruise ships were trapped in the city over the past few days due to a labour dispute.
-
B.C. weather: Heat alerts issued for some regions as temperatures predicted to rise
Temperatures are expected to rise in parts of B.C., prompting heat warnings for some regions.
-
B.C. lotto winner 'started shaking' when he learned of his $2M prize
A B.C. man says his family was very emotional when they learned they were millions richer from a recent lottery win.
Edmonton
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton police searching for homicide suspect
Police in Edmonton warned the public Monday night not to approach a man accused of murder as officers asked for tips to find him.
-
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO is resigning
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis is resigning.
-
Some residents still without power after Monday storm
A few residents in south Walkerville may still be without power Tuesday morning after storms ripped through the region on Monday evening.
-
OPP investigating entry to Leamington school
OPP in Leamington are investigating a break and enter to Ecole elementaire catholique Saint-Michel.
Regina
-
RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipment
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boosters
Concerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
-
Summer weather round-up - what a wild summer!
Meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes breaks down the biggest summer weather events in the province.
Ottawa
-
Children should have a mask in their backpack for school, Ottawa’s top doctor says
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" to protect for children, teachers and families during the school year.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Back-to-school season brings mix of nerves, excitement for 'normal' school year
It’s time to go back to school once again, but this time it’s a return to what could be the most normal school year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance
A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
-
City seeks input on proposed Saskatoon arena locations
The city is seeking public input on two potential sites that could be home to a proposed downtown arena.
-
Trial date set for Sask. Mountie accused of murder
A trial has been set for next year for a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of killing a 26-year-old man