MONTREAL
Montreal

    • PQ's Vincent Boulay threatened with expulsion over leak of confidential information

    Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks to supporters following his loss in the provincial election to a majority CAQ government in Boucherville, Que., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks to supporters following his loss in the provincial election to a majority CAQ government in Boucherville, Que., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
    Share

    A member of the political committee of the Parti Québécois (PQ) is being threatened with expulsion.

    In a confidential letter dated Nov. 1, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press, the national secretary of the PQ accused Vincent Boulay of passing on confidential party information to a radio broadcaster.

    The PQ's national executive council also accuses Boulay of several breaches of the party's communications policy and of having contravened several articles of the PQ's code of ethics, in particular his "communications on social media."

    The letter gives Boulay until 9 p.m. on Monday evening to express his point of view in writing to the PQ National Executive Committee or in person at a "30-minute virtual meeting" on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 3, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News