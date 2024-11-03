PQ's Vincent Boulay threatened with expulsion over leak of confidential information

A member of the political committee of the Parti Québécois (PQ) is being threatened with expulsion.

In a confidential letter dated Nov. 1, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press, the national secretary of the PQ accused Vincent Boulay of passing on confidential party information to a radio broadcaster.

The PQ's national executive council also accuses Boulay of several breaches of the party's communications policy and of having contravened several articles of the PQ's code of ethics, in particular his "communications on social media."

The letter gives Boulay until 9 p.m. on Monday evening to express his point of view in writing to the PQ National Executive Committee or in person at a "30-minute virtual meeting" on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 3, 2024.