Featured Video
PQ MNA calls for major climate change study as parties send delegates to UN conference
Smoke rising from a factory as a truck loaded with cars crosses a bridge in Paris, France, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The COP24 summit on climate change will take place in Poland's southern city of Katowice from December 2 to 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michel Euler
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 3:31PM EST
While Quebec Premier Francois Legault may not be attending the annual United Nations Climate Summit in Katowice, Poland, but the opposition parties are making sure delegations are present.
The Liberals, Parti Quebecois and Quebec Solidaire have selected representatives to attend the summit. PQ MNA Sylvain Gaudreault said he plans to come back calling for a major study to be held in 2020 on the effects of climate change on public health.
In an interview with The Canadian Press, Gaudreault said Quebecers need to be better informed about the numerous effects climate change can have on the population, including heat waves, floods and other natural phenomenon.
Gaudreault said he wants the study to be carried out by the National Institute for Public Health and the 2020 deadline is because that’s when the next target for greenhouse gas emission reductions dictated by international treaties kicks in.
While Legault said he won’t attend the summit, Quebec Environment Minister MarieChantal Chasse has been designated to speak on behalf of Quebec.
Latest Montreal News
- Volunteers brave cold at Montreal food drives
- Kids fly to find joy in annual Flight In Search of Santa
- PQ MNA calls for major climate change study as parties send delegates to UN conference
- Shoppers Drug Mart gets license to sell medical marijuana online
- French police fire tear gas in Paris to halt angry protests