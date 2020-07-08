Advertisement
Powerful Wednesday storms take down NDG trees and leave other damage
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 8:27PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The storms that passed over southern Quebec this afternoon came and went quickly -- but not before leaving some damage behind.
They were powerful enough to bring down big trees in NDG, some of which took power lines with them.
There was some house damage and serious flooding on a few streets.
