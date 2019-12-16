MONTREAL -- Power has been restored to most Montrealers following outages that left more than 10,000 people without electricity at their peak.

Earlier Monday, a power outage affected Hydro-Quebec customers in parts of western Montreal, including Cote-St-Luc, Hampstead, NDG-Cote-des-Neiges and the neighbouring area--and the issue could have lasted until 1 a.m., the agency said.

But as of 11:25 p.m., the worst was, ostensibly, over. About 1,000 people were without power, a sharp drop from earlier Monday.

On its website, Hydro-Quebec said the outages were due to an equipment failure.

Power surged in the area on Tuesday, at times going out only to come back minutes later.

The Glen site of the McGill University Hospital Centre (MUHC) was also struck by the outages earlier Monday and was forced to run on generators for about 15 minutes. Officials there said it did not affect any patients.

