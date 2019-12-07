MONTREAL -- At the close of the sombre ceremony, Dec. 6, 2019 remembering the 14 women slain in a violent anti-feminist gun attack 30 years ago at École Polytechnique, the crowd of hundreds listened to a rendition of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah.'

The names of the women killed that day were read aloud by two current École Polytechnique students, as 14 beams of light lit up Montreal skies. The ceremony began at 5:10 p.m. – the time the first shots were fired on that night of Dec. 6, 1989.