Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second

opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?

It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.

On Mexico's Caribbean coast, mountains of seaweed grow

Decomposing sargassum is piling up on beaches in Mexican towns like Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Xcalak. Scientists say it can be dangerous to workers with respiratory problems as they rake up the seaweed maskless in the scorching heat.

