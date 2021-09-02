MONTREAL -- The Liberal candidate in Trois-Rivières, Martin Francoeur, is under investigation by the Commissioner of Canada Elections for having requested political contributions from former colleagues through their life partners.

The Canadian Press has obtained a copy of correspondence between the office of Commissioner Yves Côté and the Conservative Party of Canada, which made the complaint.

It states that "the circumstances described could potentially contravene certain provisions of the [Canada Elections] Act" and that the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections will conduct its own investigation.

Francoeur, a former editorial writer for the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste has been in hot water since former colleagues revealed that they had been approached for political donations and that, if the request caused discomfort, to do so on behalf of their spouses.

The Liberal candidate has always maintained that he made an honest mistake.

This is not the first time the Conservatives have made a complaint in this election; they also asked the commissioner to look into a truncated video of Erin O'Toole on health privatization posted by Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland on Twitter.

Côté finally determined, in a decision released Wednesday, that it did not violate the law.